SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and seriously injured Thursday night.
According to Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police, the accident occurred on the 0-100 block of Edgeland Street just before 10 p.m.
Walsh said the man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, and the driver involved stayed on scene.
Our crew on scene saw police cruisers blocking the roadway and part of it was closed off by crime scene tape.
There's no word yet on when the area will be reopened.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story with the latest on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.