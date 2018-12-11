AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 38-year-old Easthampton man was killed while cutting down a tree in Amherst Tuesday morning, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney said the fatal incident occurred on Flat Hills Road around 9 a.m.
Amherst and State Police assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office first arrived to the scene.
Carey noted no foul play is suspected, and a compliance officer from OSHA is handling the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.