SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency crews had to rescue a man who jumped into the frigid Mill River while running from police Thursday night.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for Springfield Police told Western Mass News around 5:30 p.m. an officer saw a man and a woman who were both wanted for various crimes inside what turned out to be a stolen car.
When the officer tried to stop them, they fled on foot and the woman was later taken into custody at the South End Package Store, and the man jumped into the Mill River where had to be rescued by the Springfield Fire Department.
Walsh said the man was taken to a Baystate Medical Center.
Their names and charges are expected to be released Friday morning.
