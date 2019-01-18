CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man was seriously hurt after police said they were hit by a car in Chicopee Friday night.
According to Chicopee Officer Mike Wilk, the 54-year-old was hit by a car on Meadow Street near Ducharme Avenue just after 7 p.m.
The area is closed from Ducharme Avenue to Narragansett Boulevard while an accident reconstruction team investigates the crash.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
