SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A city resident is facing a number of charges after Springfield police say he was in possession of a gun, drugs, and cash.
According to police, 23-year-old John Lugo was arrested Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Waverly Street as a result of an investigation into drug activity in the area.
As Lugo was being placed under arrest, he reportedly grabbed his waistband where he had a gun, then punched one officer and bit another.
Police said they found a loaded semi-automatic firearm, 28 bags of heroin, 2 bags of cocaine, 3 oxycodone pills, and $725 in cash on Lugo.
As a result of Lugo's arrest, he was charged with the following:
• Carrying a Firearm without a license
• Possession of a Firearm during a felony
• Possession of ammunition without an ID
• Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug
• Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug (2 Counts)
• Assault & Battery on a Police Officer (2 Counts)
• Resisting Arrest
• Malicious Damage to Property less than $1200
