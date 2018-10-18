LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The MassDOT announced Thursday that safety improvements will be made to a dangerous railroad crossing in Longmeadow.
According to the MassDOT, five people have died at the railroad crossing located on Birnie Road since 1975.
The most recent death at the railroad crossing was of Longmeadow DPW worker Warren Cowels who was hit by a train in his work truck during a snow storm in March 2017.
MassDOT said they will have comitted $700,000 to the project which will include installing a new gate and warning lights and a power system to support the infrastructure.
Those funds from the MassDOT will cover 90 percent of the project's costs, and Amtrak is expected to cover the rest.
