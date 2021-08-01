Boston Red Sox (63-43, second in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (63-42, first in the AL East)
St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (8-4, 4.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) Rays: Shane McClanahan (4-4, 3.80 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 84 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -135, Red Sox +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Rafael Devers and the Red Sox will take on the Rays Sunday.
The Rays are 33-20 on their home turf. Tampa Bay is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Austin Meadows leads the team with 76 total runs batted in.
The Red Sox are 30-21 on the road. Boston hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with a mark of .371.
The Rays won the last meeting 9-5. Andrew Kittredge notched his seventh victory and Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Tampa Bay. Nathan Eovaldi took his sixth loss for Boston.
TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with 45 extra base hits and is batting .242.
Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 57 extra base hits and 84 RBIs.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs
Red Sox: 5-5, .248 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 14 runs
INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Collin McHugh: (arm), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).
Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
