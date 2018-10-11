SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker announced on Thursday that MEMA will be sending some of their workers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael.
MEMA will be deploying a three-person team for two weeks after a request for assistance from Florida came through the Emergence Management Assistanct Compact, also known as EMAC.
The EMAC is a national emegergency management mutual aid system that facilitates state-to-state disaster assistance.
Hurricane Michael has claimed the lives of at least six people, and has left more than 35,000 without power.
The MEMA team includes one person from the Mass. Department of Energy Resources, and two from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection.
While in Florida, the team will work in the Infrastructure Branch in Florida's Emergency Operations Center.
They are expected to be leave on October 14.
