SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Patients at Mercy Medical Center's hearing center are looking for new providers.

The medical center announcied Thursday that their hearing centers in Springfield and Agawam are closing.

Western Mass News was told Mercy's hearing center has a large pediatric patient population.

One patient includes Marcy Knowland's 8-year-old daughter Breanna, who's been seeing the same audiologist there since she was born.

"They've been an important part of her history, her health history. It's going to be hard to replace," said Marcy Knowland.

Knowland's daughter, Breanna was born with sensory neural hearing loss, and for the past eight years, she's gone to Mercy's hearing center.

"She goes for hearing tests. When she was first born, it was every couple months and then it moved to twice a year. Now she only goes once a year to see the same audiologist that she's seen since she was born," Knowland explained.

On Thursday afternoon, Marcy read on Facebook that Mercy Medical Center was closing their hearing centers.

"I guess I assumed because it was in the hospital it wouldn't ever close. It was upsetting knowing that possibly she won't be able to see the same audiologist that she's seen for eight years, that know everything about her hearing history," said Knowland.

In a statement to Western Mass News, Mercy Medical Center officials said they are working to move their current patients to other providers in the community.

In addition to closing the hearing centers, the medical center is reorganizing some departments which will impact a number of positions.

"Management met with nurses at Mercy Medical yesterday and came to them with preliminary information about it. The information we have right now is that there are nurses in what's called a "work wise" program. It's an occupational health program. There's four RN's in that unit, registered nurses, and our understanding is it's limited to that area," said Joe Markman with the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

Mercy said changes will take place at the end of the year.

"We do have a sort of greater concern about Trinity, which came in and bought Mercy and Providence a few years ago. Chipping away at services that are vital to the community," Markman added.

Now, a number of employees and families like the Knowland's are left to wonder what comes next.

"She's always seen Nancy. Nancy knows everyone in our family, she knows everything about Breanna. She has always known how to work with her even when she was little to keep her attention. She's adjusted to learning about the special hearing aid that she has and how to test with that. It will be hard not to have her after all this time," Knowland continued.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said some of those questions should be answered next Friday when Mercy nurses meet with management.

Mercy said they are also providing internal and external job placement services and employee assistance resources to all impacted team members.