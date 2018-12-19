SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Symphony Hall in Springfield is in need of new management, and two bids have been put in from businesses interested in the contract.
Both MGM and Spectacle Management, a company based in Lexington, have placed bids to manage Symphony Hall.
Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield has been a center for arts and entertainment for years.
Springfield Chief Economic Development Officer Kevin Kennedy told Western Mass News competition is always good.
"To get multiple bids for Symphony Hall is a clear sign that things are changing in Springfield and I think everyone recognizes that," said Kennedy.
Kennedy said that it's proof that all the hard work they have put in to make Springfield a hub for tourism and entertainment is working.
There are millions of people who come through the city every year and Kennedy said companies are finally recognizing that.
"I think everybody is recognizing the fact that if you take the daily attendance at MGM and the daily number of people through Union Station. If you add all those people up its 10 million people a year," Kennedy added.
"Those numbers bring business, it has economic spin off especially in the economic area. I think that’s why we have multiple interests in what we do," Kennedy continued.
MGM released in a statement that they want to be involved in Symphony Hall because its apart of this community:
“Entertainment is at the cornerstone of MGM Springfield’s experience in downtown. We are proud to participate in this unique opportunity to further our engagement and contributions to the Springfield community."
-Michael Mathis, President & COO, MGM Springfield
As for, Spectacle, they said they are excited for the chance to be considered by the city:
"Our core business is the operation, booking, and marketing of venues like Symphony Hall, and we look forward to the process and to the prospect of being involved with such a fantastic venue."
-Peter Lally, President, Spectacle Management
Details of those proposals are not being released at this time, but both companies said that they are ready to take over should they be given the chance.
