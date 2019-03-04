SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is trying to crack down on minors gambling on the casino floor.
The casino said there was an increase in people caught who were under 21, even after security was stepped up to stop it.
According to MGM officials, it's one of their biggest priorities to try and keep minors away from the gambling floor.
They are asking parents and guardians to please watch their children.
As you enter MGM Springfield, there's signs stating that no one under the age of 21 is allowed on the casino floor.
"I have two boys. They're 7 and 9 years old and probably every other week we go to the casino either for dining, ice skating, or to see a movie," said Karen Finn of Longmeadow.
Casino officials said there are many activities for families and children; just not gambling if you're not over the age of 21.
A spokesperson for the casino told Western Mass News:
"While on property parents must comply with Massachusetts law by making every effort to avoid taking children into the gaming area. Public pathways outside the gaming area are clearly defined by flooring."
MGM Springfield said if you have your kids with you, you must actively be with them at all times and moving along the tile path.
"I've never personally witnessed kids on the casino floor, and my children certainly have never been on the casino floor. We talked about the rules of staying off of the carpet and only on the hard surfaces," said Finn.
MGM Springfield said their policy is to check ID's of anyone who appears under the age of 35 and is looking to drink alcohol or enter the gaming area.
"We love the movie theather, the restaurants, especially the Marketplace restaurant because they can order their own food," Finn noted.
The casino said they realize there was a lot more kid friendly activities during the holiday months but they will continue to crackdown on underage people on casino floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.