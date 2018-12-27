SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 2019 is just five days away and if you're still looking for a way to ring in the new year you're in luck.
MGM Springfield has big plans for its first New Year’s Eve party in the city.
As Christmas wraps up the final countdown the new year begins, and ringing it in should be done in style.
"This is a first, so we are so excited to welcome western Massachusetts and people from across New England to be able to come down and have a great time," said Alex Dixon, General Manager at MGM Springfield.
Continuing with Springfield's city of firsts. Dixon told Western Mass News their first New Years Eve celebration will have something for everyone.
"You think about the cornerstone of our property which is the armory it's transforming literally overnight," Dixon added.
First Night at MGM will be historic for the Springfield casino that opened it's doors back in August.
It will be celebrated at the armory as another evening in history is made.
General admission tickets for First Night are still available. The $200 price includes open bar, live music, and an array of foods in a spot special to Springfield; but that's not all.
"Inside of our Commonwealth Bar it's going to be an all you can eat all you can drink affair starting at $150," Dixon noted.
For folks looking to save some money also have options, Dixon said the Tap Bar is welcoming guests throughout the course of the night.
Bowling lanes require reservations along with every other restaurant at the casino. For M life reward members the party starts early with "noon year" celebrations.
"Between noon and four o'clock we'll be giving folks have a chance to win $2,019 every hour in freeplay," said Dixon.
Dixon said each spot in the casino will make for a memorable start to 2019.
Tickets are still available, and for a full list of events please CLICK HERE.
