SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield is a few days away from celebrating their four month anniversary.
On Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission was back in Springfield since the grand opening.
'Successful' is the first word MGM Springfield President and CEO Mike Mathis used to describe their grand opening and first six weeks.
The casino and resort is still taking customer feedback and making changes around the property.
Since August 24, millions of people have made their way to downtown Springfield to visit the casino.
"The resort's been really well received by the community, by our visitors," said Mathis.
With the increase of visitors came more traffic and changes around downtown.
MGM Springfield told Western Mass News everything has been running smoothly.
Ridership has gone up with the PVTA and Uber has brought 2,000 people per week to the casino.
"You want a little bit of traffic, but you don't want it to be disruptive to our business or the city. I think we're hitting that sweet spot where we're bringing a lot of people in, but we're bringing them in a really efficient way," Mathis continued.
MGM Springfield has also been taking customer feedback into consideration.
"Different table games, different slot machines that the customers are asking for that we don't normally provide. Each market's different so we just have to listen to our customers and they've been pleased that we've been so responsive," Mathis continued.
The casino and resort said controlling beverage service and improving security is something they're always working on.
"We strive for zero incidents. Very difficult to do in any resort, even with hard boundaries and check points. With our design, which is incredibly porous, we try to open up to the Main Street and the surrounding area. A lot of family programming is particularly challenging, but we've done a great job instituting communication around it, instituting a curfew, and working with our security team and our gaming regulation team to mitigate," Mathis noted.
"We do an aggressive ID check, a lot of signage, so we'll just continue to enforce and we'll get better and better at it," Mathis continued.
In terms of the casino's revenue and visitor numbers, Mathis said there's been some customary drop off after the first six weeks, something he said that's typical.
They're hoping some increased entertainment and events in 2019 will continue to bring people to the resort and surrounding areas.
