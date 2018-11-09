SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- This year's midterm election was one for the history books in the Commonwealth.
Secretary Galvin's office announced Friday that the 2018 State Election set a record for voter turnout, and saw more voters cast ballots in a midterm election than ever before in Massachusetts history.
Galvin's office said 2.7 million people participated in the election, beating his prediction of 2.4 million.
That number will continue to rise as election officials are still counting provisional, military, and overseas ballots.
