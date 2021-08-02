WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $10.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 17 cents per share.
The company's shares closed at $1.84. A year ago, they were trading at $3.49.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NERV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NERV
