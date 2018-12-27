BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Minimum wage in Massachusetts is going up once the new year begins.
Starting January 1, minimum wage workers will earn $12 an hour rather than $11, but that's only the beginning.
The wage increase will affect thousands of food service and retail workers.
This raise is part of the grand bargain, a law passed in June, which promised to raise the minimum wage to $15 dollars an hour over a five year period, so that $12 figure will only increase.
Now, anyone who's ever worked in food service knows that if you receive tips as part of your job, minimum wage works a little differently.
In 2019, those who work a tip-driven job currently have a minimum wage of $4.35 with the eventual mandate of $6.75 after that five year period.
Western Mass News spoke to the owner of a restaurant in downtown Springfield about how the changes they intend to make to accommodate the hike in wages.
"Right now the economy is doing very well. We have been busy but for us we are already planning on going up a little bit on the prices just to offset a little bit the dollar increase. Keep in mind I have a pair of 600 hours per week that's a lot of money, a dollar on 600 hours that adds up to a lot of money," said Nadim Kashouh, owner of Nadim's Downtown Mediterranean Restaurant & Grill.
"The bottom line for us is we're here to make money we're not here for the charity," Kashouh continued.
Minimum wage workers aren't the only ones seeing an increase in their paychecks.
Starting next week, the base pay for state lawmakers will grow by 6 percent, from around $62,000 a year, to $66,000 a year.
Some private businesses like Amazon and Target have already increased their minimum wage to $15 dollars, or are working to do so by 2020.
