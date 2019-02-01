SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager from Worcester who has ties to western Massachusetts.
Police said 15-year-old Hailie Acevedo, who's been missing since December 28 could be in the Springfield area.
Acevedo is described as being 5 feet tall, has brown hair and eyes, and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone who sees Acevedo in Springfield is asked to call 413-787-6302, or can contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8600, or 1-800-843-5678.
