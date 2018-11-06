HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke has a stinky situation on their hands.
According to the Connecticut River Conservancy, a sewer break occurred on Monday in Holyoke about a mile upstream of the Route 202 bridge and the Holyoke Dam.
When it rains, a mizx of sewage and storm water can be discharged up to 100 gallons a minute downstream into the Connecticut River.
The CT River Conservancy noted that volume will go down when it's not raining.
"Although recreational use of the river is more limited this time of year, we want to spread the word so the public can be aware of this issue," the conservancy noted.
We're told it could take up to a few days until the city fixes the break.
