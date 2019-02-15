SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- President Trump officially declared border security a national emergency.
While several national leaders have been voicing their opinions on the issue, Western Mass News wanted to hear what those in western Massachusetts thought of the decision.
[BREAKDOWN: Presidential 'national emergency' declaration explained]
Opinions we heard we're divided, but a common theme was many wish it didn't have to come to this.
While many agreed something should be done with our immigration system, Tara Parrish with the Pioneer Valley Project said our local economy depends on immigrants.
"On an everyday basis we have between 5 and 6 thousands undocumented residents on a daily basis in Springfield," said Parrish.
"Our local economy requires these workers to be here," Parrish continued.
Beyond how this will impact our local economy down the road, Parrish said this decision hurts communities in need now.
"These are pots of money that help communities recover after national disasters. They help allow us to keep funding so that when something happens we have the money to do that," Parrish added.
Parrish also said this situation is causing people to overlook the facts, and instead focus on fear.
"If you look at the crime rates there hasn't been any changes at all. It's confusing to me that we've declared a national emergency as if something has changed," said Parrish.
"Let's figure out solutions and not focus on fear or false narratives," Parrish added.
Everyone Western Mass News spoke with agreed on one thing, and that is they all want solutions that will unite our country.
