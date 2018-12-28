MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Looking to recycle your Christmas tree? One local farm is putting them to good use.
Goats at Starry Hill Farm in Monson haven't had their holiday dinner yet but they're anxiously waiting on your tree to leave the living room so they can chow it down.
"The goats will take care of it they eat the pine needles the bark off of it," said Christine Hood, owner of Starry Hill Farm.
Hood told Western Mass News the trees keep the Nigerian dwarf goats healthy by fattening them up for the winter months, and it's also tasty treat compared to their typical diet of grain and hay.
"It gives them some variety in their diet and it's also a really great natural de-wormer," Hood explained.
The farm has only received five trees so far and they’re hoping the community can come together and bring them and their furry friends some more but not all trees can be eaten.
"Trees from big bought stores actually have a lot of chemicals and they're not safe for goats," Hood added.
Any local farm bought trees and trees from rocky's are safe for the goats and if you're not sure, Hood recommends contacting the place it was purchased.
Folks can come by and drop of their trees at Starry Hill Farm located at 80 Upper Hampden Road anytime.
