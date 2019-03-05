MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As many still dig out from our latest winter storm, some mailboxes have taken a hit during clean up efforts.
A common complaint in some western Massachusetts communities is how their mailboxes are being damaged by snow plows during storm cleanup, but if you live in Monson, the town will pay.
After any storm cleanup a mailbox can be a casualty of clear roads and sidewalks that have been clipped by a plow, or taken out by the power of clearing snow.
Its a fixable but sometimes expensive replacement.
"Our mailbox policy is that we would have to hit it with a plow directly we would replace it. If it’s hit with snow and ice then we don’t do it. Once in a while we make an exception but we try to stick to the rule," John Morrell, Monson's Highway Supervisor.
If you live in Monson and suspect that your broken mailbox is the doing of a town plow they can call and have someone check out the damage.
"If a plow driver knows he did it he’ll just let me know. If we got a call of a complaint we go out and investigate to see if it was actually hit by a plow, or the slush in the snow did it. You can pretty much tell it’s not hard to ascertain that," Morrell added.
If your mailbox has been damaged from the storm, and if you believe the town is at fault, you can contact the Monson Highway Department at 413-267-4135.
