BOSTON (AP) — Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. (GLUE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $19.8 million in its third quarter.
The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 43 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLUE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLUE
