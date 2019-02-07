EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easthampton could be the only place in Massachusetts that will have three recreational marijuana shops open for business.
The planning board gave the go ahead for two more reatail pot shops to open in the city.
"We welcome both new businesses to the city and are really proud that our ordinances but also our planning with public safety has brought the opportunity," said Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle.
The planning board gave final approval to The Verb is Herb which is set to operate at 74 Cottage Street right in the city's downtown.
The other one, Herbology, is expected to take over the old Cook's Builder's Supply building, which is located directly next to a daycare.
"I feel very confident that we have met the public's expectations of addressing concerns, but also tweaking and fine tuning exactly how these industries integrate into the community," LaChapelle added.
With the additional two shops expected to open sometime in the near future, that makes three shops just in Easthampton alone.
INSA, which is located off Pleasant Street, said it continues to see steady business.
Just about ten minutes down the road in Northampton is New England Treatment Access, which still has police officers directing traffic and a full parking lot.
"Easthampton is ready for business. We have pathways and forums, as well as resources to sit down with the cannabis industry representatives and walk through the process. It's smooth and they're welcomed here."
In a statement to Western Mass News, INSA's CEO Mark Ztyrka said:
"We are excited to welcome more operators into Easthampton. We are here to support them any way we can. Easthampton is a wonderful place to do business."
LaChapelle said she has been and will continue to look at this as an industry, and not specifically cannabis and welcomes all business into the city.
