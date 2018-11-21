NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The results are in for how much money people spent on marijuana products the first day of recreational sales in Massachusetts.
According to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, NETA in Northampton and Cultivate in Leicester totaled $440,011 in sales on Tuesday.
Between the two locations, more than 10,000 individual products were sold.
Thousands of customers braced the weather and waited in long lines for a chance to buy those products at NETA in Northampton.
An employee for NETA said their most popular products sold that day were pre-rolled joints, edibles, and flower.
With a 20 percent tax on each product sold, that means the state raked up $88,000 in revenue.
