SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News has an update to a Tennessee woman who was on a quest to find a nurse that helped her daughter when she was involved in an accident in Springfield.
Thanks to thousands of shares on social media, and not too long after our story aired, Brenda Franklin got the chance to thank the nurse she called "a beautiful person" all the way from Tennessee.
As an ER Nurse at Baystate Medical Center, Rita Banks is used to keeping calm around signs of chaos.
"There was just debris across both sides of the road. I looked over and I saw a car that was into a telephone pole the airbags were deployed," said Banks.
On Monday night when Banks saw two girls sitting by an accident on Parker Street, she jumped into a roadside triage.
"I looked at them and I said are you bleeding anywhere where are you hurt, just speaking, and I was just making sure they were okay," Banks added.
One of those girls was the daughter of Brenda Franklin.
Franklin, who lives in Nashville, took to Facebook in order to find Banks and show her gratitude for helping when others might have just driven by.
"People kept texting me, and they were like, was that you? Was that you? I was like what are you talking about?" said Banks.
After Western Mass News reached out to Baystate Medical Center, Banks and Franklin were able to connect.
"There's a sense of guilt that comes with moving so far away from your kids. It never really leaves you even though they're adults they're doing their own thing, but in a time of need you want to be there all the time," said Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.