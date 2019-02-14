SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The co-owner of Nathan Bill's in Springfield is the most recent person charged in connection to a fight that occurred outside the bar four years ago.
John Sullivan, the co-owner of Nathan Bill's, is expected to appear in court next Tuesday.
The charges levied against Sullivan are as serious as the questions raised by what seems like sudden involvement in a four year old case.
Sullivan joins the six Springfield police officers charged in the 2015 brawl that reportedly left four men of color with significant injuries.
Sullivan is charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, one count of assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and one count of conspiracy.
The question that remains is why Sullivan has been brought up on charges for a fight that happened four years ago.
Western Mass News obtained the internal investigation report of the incident which was completed in August of 2017.
In the report, testimony was gathered from a man identified as the bar owner and manager, referred to as 'Sully'.
Since the report is heavily redacted, we do not know if the 'Sully' interviewed by police is in fact, John Sullivan.
The report only states that the bar owner told officers an argument had broken out in Nathan Bills earlier in the night, but that things had settled down and that at least one of the reported victims had been asked to leave. That lines up with the statements made by the reported victims.
Western Mass News spoke with another one of the co-owners of Nathan Bill's, but he declined to make a comment on the record.
Sullivans attorney also declined to comment.
Western Mass News also reached out to the lawyers representing the victims in this case, and have yet to get back to us.
