NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is getting ready for a historic day on Tuesday.
Sales of recreational marijuana will start on Tuesday at two facilities in Massachusetts, one of them being in Northampton.
This has been two years in the making and police have been working hard to make sure NETA's opening goes smoothly Tuesday.
There are still a lot of questions about how police will be patrolling going forward and how they're handling the expected increase in impaired drivers.
New England Treatment Access will become one of two places to sell legal recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said for now, their focus is on traffic flow in and out of NETA.
"In the short term we're focusing on traffic, that's our concern. This is a small street that NETA is on. Fulton Street has a lot of businesses around and even without NETA here, a lot of pedestrian traffic," said Chief Kasper.
Chief Kasper said it will take some time to figure things out but she says the department knows they could see an increase in impaired drivers.
"We trained officers to be able to detect that sort of impairment, we've done that. Educated our officers on the changes in our lives. It's been a lot of change in a really rapid succession, so that's what we've been up to and we'll just have to wait and see what happens," Kasper added.
You can't smoke pot in public, and you can't smoke it in your car, but Chief Kasper said there's some myths surrounding marijuana and it's impairment level.
"One of our biggest concerns is impaired operation. We do not want people getting into their cars using marijuana in any form. Edibles as a concept is new to a lot of people, and when you eat an edible it takes awhile to kick in," Kasper explained.
"We're really focusing on the educational component and not the enforcement component," Kasper continued.
Connecticut State Police told Western Mass News they know some will cross state lines, but they're not increasing patrols tomorrow.
A spokesperson said they will continue to enforce the laws saying:
"We have to be aware of the changes in laws taking place in surrounding states so that we may better anticipate how these changes may affect our own state."
NETA is expecting an extremely large turnout on Tuesday and are asking people to carpool, or take public transportation to avoid expected congestion.
NETA also adds that their medical marijuana patients will come first.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 10 p.m.
