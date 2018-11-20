NORTHAMPTON, (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is the day. Recreational marijuana sales, now legal in Massachusetts.
People who are familiar with marijuana and those who are not got in line today to be a part of history.
NETA offers a wide variety of products here. This menu shows all the different options. But if you've never been to a dispensary before. What does any of this mean?
When the doors opened at New England Treatment Access Tuesday morning, it was the first time the public could legally purchase recreational marijuana in Massachusetts.
But what does that look like? Take a look at the video...see what an 1/8 of an ounce is. It's the maximum amount of flower being sold on opening day.
"The standard purchase for people is going to be an eighth of flower or 3.5 grams," notes Kim Napoli, NETA Director of Diversity Programs.
The cost for that amount is $60. But for someone new to the marijuana dispensary experience it can be overwhelming.
"We have some suggested orders that includes any of the flower plus one of our 50 mg chocolate bars," Napoli says.
Western Mass News found the people inside NETA are trained to help someone unfamiliar with this brand new experience.
Mayor and I can tell you the folks who are inside are really well trained and spend most of their time training their customers and patients of the safe use of this.
And those who waited in line to get a taste of the action don't care about the prices. They wanted to get what they could.
"I have a few cartridges and mind and they have limited the amount of flower that you can get so I’ll get the most that I can and come back another day," says Sarah Crepeau, a Southwick resident.
