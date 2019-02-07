SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If a new bill passes, someone could get the chance to move to western Massachusetts with a lot more cash in their pocket.
Senator Eric Lesser recently proposed a bill that would give $10,000 as an incentive for someone to move to western Massachusetts and work remotely instead of somewhere like New York City or Boston.
"If we keep doing the same thing over and over again, we are going to get the same result. We have families leaving western Massachusetts when we need people coming in. We have to think creatively," said Lesser.
Senator Lesser told Western Mass News the response has been incredible.
"It's been an amazing response. Literally from people all over the country hearing from people who want to come," Lesser continued.
"Marketing wise people are talking about, tweeting about, looking into doing business or moving to Massachusetts," Lesser added.
On Twitter, the response has been encouraging. West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt recounts a time he lost an employee to the east.
"I just lost an incredible employee to the Boston area who said they'd rather stay in western Mass. but there weren't any jobs that paid," said Reichelt.
Another Twitter user said they would love to be back in the Pioneer Valley, and the incentive just might get them back.
The bill is being reviewed, but Senator Lesser is confident that it will end up on the Governor's desk to sign.
