SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New details have emerged surrounding the charges filed against five Springfield police officers.
All five officers appeared in Springfield District Court Wednesday morning.
They have all been charged for allegedly assaulting four people during an off-duty altercation outside Nathan Bill's bar in April of 2015.
Daniel Billingsley, Anthony Cicero, Christian Cicero, Igor Basovskiy, and Jameson Williams all plead not guilty.
A sixth springfield police officer was previously charged in the case last year.
According to the Attorney General's Office, some of the victims suffered severe injuries and some of which were permanent.
They also said one of the officers used their weapon during the fight.
"This does not reflect the vast majority on the men and women in blue who put their lives on the line day in and day out to protect our residents and business community. With that being said, you wear that badge, weather you are on duty or off duty that badge has to be worn with honor and integrity," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
Shawn Allyn, Daniel Billingsley’s attorney told Western Mass News:
"When all the facts of this case are revealed, which dates back four years, the image portrayed by the media will be completely dispelled and my client will be vindicated. My client was viciously kicked and beaten by the alleged victims involved leading to a serious head injury and surgery on his skull. A vigorous and aggressive defense is planned by my office."
Allyn said Officer Billingsley was assaulted by all of the alleged victims and suffered serious injuries to his head and face.
Sarno said the city was asked to step aside by the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office while they investigated this incident.
According to the Springfield District Court Clerk's office, John Sullivan, the employee at Nathan Bills is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Sullivan is charged with assault and battery.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
