Nashville SC (6-1-9) vs. New England Revolution (11-3-3)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -128, Nashville SC +376, Draw +249; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution and Nashville SC take the pitch.
The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall a season ago while going 2-3-5 at home. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game a season ago.
Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road games. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. Nashville SC won the last meeting 2-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Henry Kessler, Jonathan Bell (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Matt Turner.
Nashville SC: Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
(0) comments
