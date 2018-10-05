SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New England is seeing a spike in the number of tornadoes touching down this year, rising above one state in the heart of tornado alley.
"It’s something I get nervous about whenever there is a tornado watch or anything," said Meterologist Josie Crouch.
A threatening force of nature - tornadoes.
"Typically we don’t see that many tornado warnings issued in a given year," said Meteorologist Don Maher.
The Western Mass News First Warning Weather team said the region is rising above the yearly average of eight.
"The way technology has gotten better over the years. We’re certainly able to see what we call a hook echo, or we look at rotation in a velocity scan. It is easier for us to see the potential for a storm to produce a tornado," Maher explained.
Just this week, two tornadoes touched down in Connecticut bringing their total to eight.
Massachusetts has seen three this year, the same as New Hampshire, bringing a grand total of 14 in New England, and rising above Oklahoma with just 13.
"They typically see numerous tornadoes in a given season," Maher added.
Several tornadoes have left a scar on western Massachusetts, including the 2011 storm that left a path of devastation in the Pioneer Valley.
"It started getting really cloudy, and the sky looked very ominous," said Crouch.
Crouch remembers that day like it was yesterday.
"We heard the freight train sound like the giant roar. It only lasted a few seconds, it was terrifying," Crouch continued.
Years later, you can still see the damage left behind by the 2011 tornado.
Following the natural chaos, a future was carved out for Crouch.
"I became very interested in figuring out what to look for so I’d be prepared if something were to ever happen again," said Crouch.
This year, Crouch graduated with a degree in Meteorology.
Tornadoes like the one that touched down in 2011 have the potential to leave widespread destruction, and Crouch wants to help make sure everyone is prepared.
"It definitely concerns me, having lived through that. I don’t want anyone to ever have to go through the devastation," Crouch noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.