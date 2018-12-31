SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we head into the new year there are a number of new laws going into effect in Massachusetts.
One of them puts stricter guidelines on tobacco use in the state.
For anyone turning 18 after Monday and thinking they can legally buy a pack of cigarettes, vape or other tobacco products, that won't be in the case in 2019.
"Anything that has to do with smoking is included. Pipes, rolling papers, everything," said David Glantz, Owner of Buckeye Bros Smokeshop.
Beginning January 1, 2019, Massachusetts is raising the legal age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21.
Governor Baker signed the legislation in July that read:
"Raising the age to buy tobacco products in the Commonwealth is an important step to prevent addiction for young people and encourage healthy choices."
"If it keeps anybody from ever starting to smoke, it's a good thing," Glantz added.
About half of the state's cities and towns, including springfield, had already bumped the legal age up to 21, but the new law makes it a statewide standard.
Buckeye Bros Smokeshop told Western Mass News it's important to strictly enforce the law.
"They have to have an ID. I card them, I card everybody. Whether they look 30 years old just to be safe. I don't want to be caught and pay any fines. The fines are steep if you get caught selling tobacco to a minor," Glantz explained.
The new age requirement will be phased in over three years so that anyone already old enough to buy tobacco can continue to do so.
"On a course of a week I could probably count on one hand how many people I turn away under 21," Glantz said.
"Tobacco use is down over the last 10 years big time. I don't sell anywhere near the amount of cigarettes I used to sell so people aren't smoking anymore. A lot of people are quitting or using the vapes," Glantz continued.
The new law exempts anyone who turned 18 by Monday and could already legally purchase tobacco.
The law also imposes penalties on retailers who sell tobacco to underage customers, but does not make it a crime for minors to smoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.