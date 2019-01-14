SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Day 24 of the government shutdown and more people, including some local non-profits in western Massachusetts are feeling the impact.
For the Springfield Family Resource Center, the government shutdown is impacting them in two ways.
They are completely grant funded, and they are also seeing an increase in customers at their food pantry as more people feel the effects of the shutdown.
"We're watching the trends and what all is going on," said Cindy Stovall, Director of the Springfield Family Resource Center.
The non-profit offers a number of communtiy programs, all of which are federally funded.
"We run the nurture and fathers program, we run ESL classes, just overall our parent and journey classes that we have here. Through DCF we have our parenting class and anger management class. We also run programs for the youth," said Stovall.
"If the government shuts down then we're in jeopardy of not being funded," Stovall explained.
Stovall told Western Mass News right now they are okay, but will continue to keep a close eye on the shutdown.
"We're keeping an eye on as things go down and talking with our sister agencies and the community as a whole to see what's going on," Stovall continued.
One of their busiest programs at the resource center is their weekly food pantry and since the shutdown, it's gotten busier.
"I noticed that there's been more people coming than usual. It seems like from different areas and walks of life. If the shutdown continues, the agency will see more people because they're not getting paid, they lost their job and things financially for most people it's not okay," said Jose Candelario.
With the increase of customers, brings a need for more supplies.
"It's getting more products in to the pantry so we can serve all the community, so usually the program runs between 1 to 3 p.m. but usually the line starts at 9:30 in the morning," said Food Pantry Coordinator Calista Solivan.
"Our doors are always open, come if you need any services," said Stovall.
Stovall adds that the staff at the resource center is also paid through a grant.
They aren't seeing an impact right now, but if the grant is lost or not funded, changes could have to be made.
