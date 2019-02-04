SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several local police departments received a big donation from the One Call Away Foundation on Monday.
Thanks to several businesses and the New England Patriots, the non-profit provided Hampden and Springfield police with buckets of supplies and special coats to pass out to veterans in need.
Monday morning, the One Call Away Foundation continued their mission of helping veterans with empowerment kits.
"What we found out is that we tried to go and get these buckets where they needed to be and it’s a hard thing to do and hard thing to find. Then you realize that law enforcement is on the pulse of what’s going on in each one of the communities. You know in your area who needs what and where they’re at. So if I can empower you to do your job better, they win, they all win," said One Call Away Foundation President, David Sutton.
With donations from Home Depot, Ocean State Job Lot, and CVS, One Call Away put together 350 buckets for police to pass out to veterans in need.
"That consists of a nice warm jacket, you’ve got a scarf, nice pair of warm gloves, hat," said Sutton.
Adding cookies to the mix, we’ve got some trail mix. There’s even some gummy bears and personal hygiene products are hard to come across when you’re on your own," Sutton continued.
The six-time Super Bowl champs even donated empowerment coats.
"These coats are perfect for somebody who’s on the move. They all velcro together. They’re very thick and warm, but not only that. They fold out into a nice warm sleeping bag," Sutton explained.
Hampden Police Chief Jeff Farnsworth told Western Mass News these donations hit close to home as he's a veteran himself.
"When I saw the coats at the Patriots donated, that’s phenomenal and one individual’s face popped right in my mind. I said, I know who could use that. It’s going to be awesome to go hand this out. It’s going to be a good day," said Chief Farnsworth.
Within just a couple of hours after receiving their bucket donations, Springfield Police were already loading up their cruisers, ready to hand out to those in need.
"Many of the folks we run in to don’t want to go to shelters, they don’t want to go to hospitals, they’re not ready yet. While we continue to work on trying to get them to transition into care that they need, this allows them to be safe and stay warm," said Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.