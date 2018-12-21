NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton man plans to take legal action after he said he was injured when an elevator he was in dropped several floors.
Daniel Mihalak lives at the McDonald house in Northampton.
"I was so afraid and I'm still afraid of that elevator," said Mihalak.
The McDonald House resident said last week's elevator malfunction has left him no other choice than to take the stairs; something that's not easy to do for him.
"I have a broken neck and a double hip replacement," said Mihalak.
Mihalak lives on the seventh floor. He told Western Mass News he was going downstairs to check his mail when all of the sudden the elevator dropped.
"It jarred me through my back and I fell and hit the floor. I was stunned at first I pushed the button and they said okay we're on our way," said Mihalak.
The Northampton Fire Department was called as was the elevator company.
"As hours were going by, I wasn't alright," said Mihalak.
"We did open it just because it had taken so long for the elevator company to respond," said Northampton Assistant Fire Chief Jon Davine.
By the time the fire department had freed Mihalak on the third floor, he said he had been trapped for four hours.
In the days that followed, Mihalak's pain worsened and he sought medical attention for whiplash.
Mihalak now plans to take legal action against the housing authority for the amount of time he spent trapped and because of the elevator's history of problems.
That same elevator has a history of problems according to one resident who's lived there since the 90's.
"They were so old then they had to custom make the parts, so that's why when one of them breaks down you have to wait till months before it gets fixed," said John Ainsworth.
The elevator is fitted with an up-to-date inspection sticker. Western Mass News reached out to the company for a statement, and have yet to hear back.
In response to Mihalak's discussion of a lawsuit, the Northampton Housing Authority's attorney told Western Mass News in part:
"It would not be appropriate for me, or anyone else at the housing authority, to comment on this matter at this point."
"People always say you know they see their life flash before them and I really did, I saw my life go," said Mihalak.
