NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- From marches to meetings, activists are speaking out against a gas pipeline expansion by Columbia Gas.
A resolution opposing the project was placed before the Northampton City Council Thursday night.
This is an issue that has a lot of people talking and many concerned. Thursday night's meeting was packed, and their message was clear.
Ultimately, the Northampton City Council approved a resolution against pipeline expansion.
Passionate pleas, one after the other in order to to stop the expansion of the gas pipeline in the Pioneer Valley and make repairs to the existing infrastructure.
"People are very worried," said activist Sharon Moulton.
The project includes a 6 mile 12 inch pipe from Agawam to Holyoke and a 2 mile loop.
"People aren't doing what the need to do so that it can be a livable planet," Moulton added.
After the gas-fueled explosions in the Merrimack Valley, many fear the potential for another tragedy.
Thursday afternoon, Holyoke residents took their message to the streets with a mission.
"We didn't think that new infrastructure being built is beneficial to residents of any of the towns," said Jacqueline Velez with Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts.
Protesters against the gas line marched in Holyoke to their utility provider, Holyoke Gas and Electric to deliver a letter.
From there, they went to city hall to deliver that same letter to the mayor.
"The damage that we're doing to the earth is becoming irreversible and it's coming about faster," said Velez.
The Northampton City Council resolution passed unanimously.
Western Mass News reached out to Columbia Gas earlier Thursday evening.
They say that they did not know about the meeting and would not be in attendance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.