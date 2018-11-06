NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two years ago, voters in Massachusetts elected to legalize recreational marijuana on Election Day.
Since NETA in Northampton will likely be one of the first shops to begin recreational sales, Western Mass News checked in with how police and voters feel about the process two years later.
"It's frustrating. The will of the people, obviously we all wanted to see it happen," said Rayla Shawanda.
"It seemed to me that marijuana use is not all that different from alcohol use and it should be legalized," said Taylor Flynn.
Two years later, NETA is only just on the cusp of being the first western Massachusetts pot shop to carry out their decision.
"The sort of red tape and bureaucracy being behind and not having it happen is sort of ridiculous," Shawanda noted.
All this time has given the Northampton Police Department the chance to develop a patrolling plan.
"We’ll definitely keep a close eye on the increase of drivers that were expecting. You know from looking at other states that have gone through recreational marijuana that they've seen pretty dramatic increases in impaired operators from marijuana," said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper.
In addition to stepped-up traffic and pedestrian patrols, Northampton police said they're also going to be looking at parking lots and public spaces for people inside using products when they shouldn't be.
"We don't want to see people in the parking lots using, and then you know driving away from the scene and causing an accident," Chief Kasper noted.
"We want to definitely make sure that we're focusing on education and enforcement around that issue," Chief Kasper continued.
"I think that youth are going to face some challenges because marijuana is going to be more accessible to them. The reality is, when we allow more substances to be around homes and normalize them, more youth use them," Chief Kasper added.
For now, Chief Kasper told Western Mass News their focus is more on the immediate future.
"This kind of means that you guys have to be ready at the drop of a hat," said Chief Kasper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.