NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A marijuana shop in Northampton will make history Tuesday for the start of recreational marijuana sales.
NETA has been open for business for three years for medicinal users, but in just a few days, they will begin welcoming a new batch of customers.
On Friday, the state's cannabis control commission officially gave the green light for NETA and Cultivate Holdings in Leicester to begin recreational use sales starting Tuesday.
Amanda Rositano is NETA's Director of Organizational Compliance. She said this moment has been two years in the making.
"We are beyond proud to be part of this historic moment," said Rositano.
Rositano said that they're not really sure what to expect come Tuesday, but they've been working with the Northampton Police Department in anticipation of the opening.
"It's really hard to project how many people will be here on opening day. We do expect a crowd, but really what I think is important is how we've prepared for that moment and be able to manage whatever that number may be," Rositano noted.
While they begin to welcome new customers, Rositano said NETA won't lose its focus on its medicinal users.
That's why they will be given their own lines, service stations, and registers to check out.
"NETA also wants to ensure that our patients are aware that they will remain our number one priority. They can expect the same level of service of commit that they've come to expect," Rositano added.
You have to be 21 and over to buy recreational marijuana and like buying alcohol, you will need a valid ID.
NETA will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
