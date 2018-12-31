NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Even with the rain, thousands of people gathered in Northampton to ring in the New Year.
For it's 34th year, Northampton is hosting its First Night festivities and welcoming several first time attendeess like Barry Elbaum and his family.
“This is just nice, it’s a very nice way to spend a New Year and it’s relaxing, it’s very well done," said Elbaum.
Throughout the day, several venues hosted performances by artists. One of those being Sue Alexander who has been coming to first day festivities for years.
“Families come here in the afternoon. When my grandchildren were young I would come and start early in the afternoon and now they’re here as adults and I’m here as a senior," said Alexander.
In addition to performances, guests were also treated to fireworks.
After all the festivities wrap up and the New Year arrives, some are looking forward to what it will bring.
