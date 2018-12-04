NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're still looking for cool toys to buy for the holidays, then you should check out a local toy store that was ranked one of the best in the country.
Fatherly.com released a list of the 25 best independent toy stores in America, and one in the Pioneer Valley made the list.
The A2Z Science & Learning Store located in Northampton since 1987 was ranked the best independent toy store in New England for stocking their shelves with education-oriented toys like Legos and haiku.
Another toy store ranked best in New England was Amato's Toy and Hobby in New Britian, Connecticut.
