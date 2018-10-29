NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton woman was ordered probation after she pleaded guilty on Monday to charges connected to a health insurance billing scheme that occurred between 2011 to 2017.
According to Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney, 64-year-old Kathleen McGovern plead guilty to one count of making false statements in connection with applications for payment of health care benefits and larceny over $250.
McGovern admitted to billing more than 1,000 counseling sessions that never occurred to Health New England.
Carey said McGovern used the names of 38 people, and some of the names she found online, to committ the scheme that defrauded the insurance company of over $100,000.
McGovern will serve three years probation on multiple conditions including mental health evaluation and treatment along with community service.
"First Northwestern District Attorney Steven E. Gagne, who prosecuted the case, had recommended that McGovern serve 18 months in the Hampshire County House of Correction," Carey noted.
