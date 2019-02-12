SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Since plows are out in full force, the Springfield DPW and the police department are asking drivers to heed their city-wide parking ban.
It's often asked whether or not these parking bans are actually enforced, but the Springfield Parking Authority said you don't want to test your luck.
Plows have been out all day Tuesday preparing neighborhoods before they get plowed to make sure the streets are clear for the plow trucks to get through.
If you took the risk and parked illegally, Springfield Police told Western Mass News that depending on how your car is positioned, you could get more than just ticket.
"It's up to the officers judgment you might also get towed," said Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department.
Until further notice, there's no parking on the odd side of the street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and then from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. there's no parking on the even side of the street
"If your car gets towed you'd want to contact CJ's Towing to get it back," Walsh added.
According to the City of Springfield's Parking Authority, 1,110 parking-ban related tickets have been given out since the beginning of 2019.
Each violation is about $50.
Failing to obey the parking ban has racked up more than $55,000 for the city--though some tickets are appealed or abated.
"From ambulances, the fire trucks to police cruisers," said Walsh.
The ultimate goal is to make things safer during those emergencies that don't wait for nice weather.
"If your brother, your sister, your mom, whoever maybe may have a medical emergency in this inclement weather we want to make sure that we can get a proper vehicles to them to get to them as quickly as possible and be able to provide them the services they need," Walsh continued.
Once again, the parking ban is in effect until further notice.
For an updated list of parking bans in place for western Massachusetts visit the link here.
