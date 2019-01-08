PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an accident in Palmer Tuesday night.
According to Palmer Police, the accident occured around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Stimson Street between River Street and Route 32.
Palmer firefighters extricated the victim who was later taken to the hospital by Palmer Ambulance Service.
The area was closed off to traffic for over an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.
There's no word yet on the extent of the person's injuries, or if any other vehicles were involved.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest on this story on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.