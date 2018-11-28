LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After the Longmeadow School Committee voted to not renew Superintendent Martin O'Shea's contract, an online petition asking for some of the school committee members to resign was created.
It was all started by community members who support him and what they say he's done for the district over the years.
As of tonight, it has nearly 2,000 signatures, and Dr. O'Shea told Western Mass News he has nothing to do with this petition.
The petition on the website moveon.org was started after the November 14 Longmeadow School committe meeting.
In a 4 to 3 vote, the committee opted not to renew Superintendent Martin O'Shea's contract.
The petition calls for school committee members to resign:
"We believe you have not listened to your constituents and had a hidden agenda to set up marty to fail. We have no faith in your leadership."
"He's really helped to move the district forward in the two and a half years he's been here," said Shannon Collins.
Collins is a mother of two Longmeadow students. She told Western Mass News she signed the petition and said Dr. O'Shea has helped her kids learn in a safe and welcoming environment.
"We really signed the petition just to continue to try and make people hear our voices and let people know that we don't feel like the commuity at large has been heard," Collins added.
Since it's is an online petition, anyone can sign it. There are signatures from Connecticut, even one from Kansas.
That has School Committee Chair Elizabeth Baron questioning the petition's validity.
Western Mass News reached out to the creator of the petition, Liz Bone. She said she understands it's an online petition and there's no way to track how many people from Longmeadow sign it.
Bone said it's more of a symbolic show of support, and parents like Collins agrees.
"In addition to supporting Dr. O'Shea, it's really our way as parents to support the people that our children spend as much time with during the week as they do with their own family; our teachers and our administrators," Collins noted.
Collins said she and other supporters are trying to figure out their options before moving forward.
It includes trying to see whether or not they could make some changes to the town charter.
The school committee chair said they have not discussed any future plans to hear from the public at this time.
