SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- At some time in our lives, we all deal with heartburn, or acid reflux.
Others deal with it every day, and that’s when it can lead to serious health problems if you don’t do something about it.
Dr. John Romanelli of Baystate Medical Center sees people dealing with heartburn and acid reflux nearly every day.
“Heartburn is the symptom. The burning in the breastbone that people feel often after a large meal, after things, like alcohol or smoking or coffee," said Dr. Romanelli.
"Acid reflux is when acid that is produced by the stomach goes, backwards upwards into the esophagus. It doesn’t belong there; it's supposed to be a one way street in the opposite direction. Things are supposed to go from the esophagus down into the stomach," Dr. Romanelli explained.
There are a lot of causes of acid reflux. Dr. Romanelli said diet is loaded with things that can fire it up.
“Smoking, alcohol, caffeine, fatty foods, spicy foods, chocolate, peppermint. Basically, if it tastes good, it relaxes your lower esophageal sphincter," Dr. Romanelli added.
The lower esophageal sphincter is an involuntary muscle at the bottom of the esophagus and is controlled by the things we eat.
Acid reflux is a disease. According to Dr. Romanelli, heartburn is the symptom and acid reflux is the problem.
“So if you’re on no medication, if you have heartburn regularly, if you have to change your diet based on what you eat, if you’re sleeping on more than 2 pillows because it’s worse when you’re lying flat, if it’s altering your enjoyment and quality of life it’s time to see the doctor," Dr. Romanelli continued.
Dr. Romanelli said if you ignore the symptoms of acid reflux.
“Over decades you can develop changes to the cells in the lining of the esophagus that become damaged and that damage could eventually lead to cancer," said Dr. Romanelli.
Many people are on medication like Prilosec or Nexium to treat their reflux. There are surgical options, and one is called Nissen Fundoplication.
There’s now a newer less invasive procedure, called the Lynx Procedure.
“It’s actually the placement of a ring of magnets around the lower esophageal sphincter. And what that does is creates a barrier which allows food and drink to pass through, but acid and stomach contents cannot come back up, because the magnetic field is strong enough to keep it in the stomach," Dr.Romanelli explained.
Scar tissue grows around the ring, creating a pocket so that the sphincter can open and close.
Dr. Romanelli warns, the Lynx Procedure is not for everyone, “I think the important thing is to see a surgeon who can talk about the different options and really tailor the care plan to the patient.
Dr. Romanelli adds, “It is not normal to have daily heartburn. If you do, you need to see your doctor to talk about it.”
The final word from Dr. Romanelli: He said if cancer were an infectious disease, esophageal cancer would be rising at epidemic rates. So if you have constant acid reflux, don’t ignore it.
