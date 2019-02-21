HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- You know spring is on the way when it's getting close to the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day parade.
This year the parade falls on the holiday itself, and soon enough the streets of Holyoke will be lined with a sea of green and Irish-themed festivities.
What many don’t know is that planning the event takes all year.
"We start the day after the parade to get things going for the following year. I’ve had a team of people working since last April leading up to this," said Devin Sheehan, president of the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day parade.
Parade weekend is more than just the parade. It includes the annual road race and dozens of events throughout the year.
"We do have many events leading up to it. It is in Holyoke, but we do support our entire region. Many surrounding communities have their own parade committees that have their own events as well. It’s really a boost for the entire western Mass. area. We have events starting in November if not before that to celebrate," Sheehan continued.
There's also a lot of fundraising that goes on towards events throughout parade weekend.
"It’s extra special to me too that it falls on St. Patrick’s Day. We’re hoping for huge crowds in Holyoke," Sheehan noted.
With plenty left to do before the big day, parade organizers told Western Mass News they'll be working around the clock to make sure it goes off without a hitch.
Next week they will be setting their final parade line up.
