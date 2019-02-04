WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A West Springfield man was arrested after police said they recovered over 600 bags of heroin inside his bedroom.
According to West Springfield Police, officers obtained a search warrant for Robert Windoloski's Elm Street apartment as a result of a narcotics investigation.
While searching Windoloski's apartment, police said they found 619 bags of heroin labeled "Frosted Flakes", $684 in cash, and drug packaging materials in his bedroom.
Windoloski was charged with possession to distribute a class A drug and possession of heroin (subsequent offense).
