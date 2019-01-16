AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Thousands of students from more than a dozen schools in western Massachusetts traveled to see the UMass women's basketball team take on George Mason on Wednesday.
It wasn't all fun and games as the field trip serves as an educational purpose where students learn from the sidelines of the basketball court at the Mullins Center.
More than 3,000 students from 21 schools got a lesson on how to stay active.
Physical Education teacher Justin James told Western Mass News it's a special way for kids to learn outside of the classroom.
"Just to get the experience of what kind of goes into putting this game all together. That they can see so it relates to responsibility and preparing yourself," said James.
The field trip gave students a chance to experience something new.
"I think that is one of the best parts is that a lot of kids who have never been to Mullins or even been to a basketball game so its pretty special for them," James continued.
Not only did students learn a lot but they also got the chance to watch some of their role models on the court.
"I like to see that the basketball players play because i play basketball and i just want to get better at it," said David Rodriguez.
"I'm into cheerleaders so I'm excited to see actual cheerleaders," said Jasavel Neunez.
Students who got the experience said it was the best field trip they have been on this year so far, and teachers told us it is a great way for students to learn outside of the classroom.
