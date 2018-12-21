AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Dollar General store in Agawam put a call out to Western Mass News for help locating the person who owns a necklace remembering their late son.
The store said it was found in the parking lot.
"It has an inscription about a son's dates about living and passing," said Wanda Farnum.
Farnum is the Assistant Manager of the Dollar General in Agawam.
She and the employee's of the store are asking for the public's help after a gold necklace was found in the parking lot in remembrance of someone's son who passed away in 2013.
"This was a week ago. We've been trying to reach out through our customers here as well as posting on Facebook," Farnum noted.
Farnum told Western Mass News the necklace was kept in the safe at the store for the time being while they searched for the owner.
"It says "son" 11/21/69 to 5/29/13. It has a feather of angel wings and love with a diamond," Farnum added.
Shortly after our story aired, the necklace was returned to the rightful owner.
